Raging floods caused by heavy rain ravaged areas of Germany and Belgium on Thursday, destroying buildings and sweeping away vehicles with more than 30 people losing their lives in the natural disaster.

After homes were severely damaged, or in some case swept away, local residents started to clean up the debris and rebuild some normality.

Emergency workers meanwhile continued to assist those still trapped and look for possible injured persons.

Authorities used inflatable boats and helicopters, and the German army deployed 200 soldiers to assist in the rescue operation.