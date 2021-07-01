A suspect stop in Florida led to a shootout after the individual pulled a handgun and fired shots at police. Two officers from St Petersburg approached a vehicle on Saturday, with Austin Kingos, a 23-year-old wanted on the charge of violating a stalking injunction, inside. In the dash cam footage, officers can be seen attempting to arrest Kingos by opening the door on the driver’s side, before wrestling with the suspect. Kingos then fired gunshots at the officers, before fleeing the scene. Police later apprehended Kingos, who was found to have had a gunshot wound on his leg.