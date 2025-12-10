Does wearing a mask protect you from cold and flu?

Doctor Zoe Williams explained the benefits of wearing a mask as the health sector braces for a “tidal wave” of illness this winter.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (9 December), Dr Williams said: “We know masks don’t 100 percent stop transmission, but what I would say to people is that if you are unwell, then you wearing a mask can prevent that spreading to other people.”

She added: “For people who are vulnerable, wearing a mask does give some protection, but I think as much as anything it signals to other people that you are someone who is trying to protect yourself in some way.”