Ghanaian footballer, James Bissue, scored an incredible goal from his own side of the pitch to keep Elmina Sharks’ survival hopes alive in the Ghana Premier League (the country’s top division).

Bissue’s perfectly executed shot from over 70 yards away flew over the keeper’s head and into the net to take the scoreline to 2-0 against Legon Cities.

Bissue’s strike is being heralded as a ‘wonder goal’ – with Benjamin Bernard Boateng scoring the team’s first goal in the 79th minute of play.