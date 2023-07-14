Indian Army march in Paris for Bastille day as Modi watches on with Macron

The Indian Army marched in Paris on Friday, 14 July, as Narendra Modi watched on with Emmanuel Macron on France’s national day.

India’s prime minister has held talks with the French president as Mr Macron seeks to strengthen cooperation with New Delhi.

On Friday, troops from both the Indian and French armies marched in a parade down the Champs-Elysees accompanied by a marching band.

“We honor the memory of those who fought alongside the French during the First World War. Never forget,” Mr Macron tweeted.