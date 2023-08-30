Crowds cheer military in Gabon following coup

Footage from Gabon shows crowds cheering the military after senior military officers appeared on national television to announce a coup following the country’s presidential election on Wednesday, 30 August.

Soldiers spoke on Gabon 24 minutes after the state election body announced President Ali Bongo won a third term, declaring that they represented all security and defence forces in the Central African nation.

Bongo’s team rejected allegations of fraud by Albert Ondo Ossam, who came in second place, and his opposition alliance after a vote marred by numerous polling stations opening several hours late.