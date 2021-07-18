Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene held a free speech protest on a California sidewalk after no one would give them a venue for their America First rally.

The Republicans spoke to around 100 supporters outside of Riverside City Hall after an event space in Anaheim became the latest place to cancel their booking on Saturday.

The members of Congress reported that they had secured the M3 Live Anaheim Event Center for the rally, despite opposition from city leaders.

But after Anaheim officials criticised the politicians for bringing the event to the city, the venue changed its mind about hosting the pro-Trump representatives.