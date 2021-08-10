Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said students will still have faced disruptions next year.

Speaking to the BBC on A-Level results day, the day students find out if they've gained the grades they need for their futures, he said the government are already planning ahead.

"We have set out what mitigations we are putting in place but we do also recognise that youngsters next year will have faced disruption in terms of their education," he said.

"Hopefully substantially less than this cohort of youngsters but we do recognise that.