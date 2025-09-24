Explosions and drones target Gaza aid flotilla boats, activists say

Multiple drones have targeted Gaza-bound aid flotilla boats which are carrying over 500 volunteers, activists have claimed.

Footage shared by Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) on Wednesday (24 September) appears to show explosions coming from some of the boats, which were travelling through waters south of Crete.

“Multiple drones, unidentified objects dropped, communications jammed and explosions heard from a number of boats,” GSF said in a statement. “We are witnessing these psychological operations first-hand, right now, but we will not be intimidated.”

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg is on board the flotilla, which activists and aid workers say was organised to draw global attention to Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.