Moment Israeli army intercept Gaza-bound aid ship Handala

Footage shows the moment Israeli forces intercept an aid ship heading for Gaza on Saturday evening (26 July).

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition released a statement saying its civilian vessel Handala was intercepted about 40 miles from Gaza on Saturday.

The Handala was carrying 21 civilians representing 12 countries, including the UK, and includes parliamentarians, lawyers, journalists, environmentalists, and other human rights defenders.

The ship was carrying vital aid including baby formula, nappies, food, and medicine.

On its X account, the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that the navy had stopped the vessel, “from illegally entering the maritime zone of the coast of Gaza."

According to the statement, the passengers are safe and the boat is on its way to the shores of Israel.