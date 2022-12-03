Obama pauses speech to let four-year-old boy speak at rally in Georgia

Barack Obama paused his speech at a rally in Georgia to let a four-year-old boy speak.

The former president was campaigning for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the state’s runoff when he stopped to interact with the child, who at one point said: “we’ve got the power”.

“He’s only four and he’s making sense,” Mr Obama said, adding that the boy must be “getting straight A’s” in school.

Mr Warnock and Mr Obama later greeted the child and other members of the crowd.

