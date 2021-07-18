German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday visited Schuld, a village near Ahrweiler that was devastated by the flooding.

She was greeted by Malu Dreyer, the governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state, and the two chatted to locals and officials involved in the recovery operation.

Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at more than 110 and said they feared the number may still rise.

Overall, the death toll on Sunday from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180.