A street in Germany has turned into a raging torrent as floodwater rushes through the area.

The country has been hit by record rainfall, causing rivers to burst their banks, with the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia worst affected.

Dramatic footage, filmed in Weisweiler, shows floodwater rushing down completely submerged roads, with only the top of one car visible as a wheelie bin is dragged away.

At least 100 people have died in the catastrophic flooding across Germany and Belgium, with hundreds more left unaccounted for.