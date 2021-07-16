At least 90 people have died and hundreds more are missing after catastrophic flooding hit Germany.

Record rainfall in western Europe has caused rivers to burst their banks, with the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia worst hit.

Belgium has also reported at least 12 dead from the extreme conditions and in the city of Liege, residents close to the Meuse river have been urged to evacuate.

Further across Europe, more rainfall is expected with authorities in the Netherlands and Luxembourg issuing flood warnings.