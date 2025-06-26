‘Send them to Mars’: Glastonbury installation takes aim at Elon Musk

An anti-Brexit protest group has set up a billboard at Glastonbury Festival, taking aim at Elon Musk.

Led By Donkeys has constructed an installation which features various world leaders and billionaires queuing up to get on a rocket to Mars, with Mr Musk already sitting inside.

“Send them to Mars … while we party on Earth,” reads the giant billboard, which is turning heads at the five-day festival in Somerset.

Sharing the exhibition on Instagram on Wednesday (25 June), the group said: “The tech bros want to go to Mars, so we’re sending them there.”

Featured on the display is Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Vladimir Putin, Jeff Bezos and Nigel Farage.