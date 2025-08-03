Watch as Greenpeace protesters plaster a London underground tube station with anti-Sir Keir Starmer and David Lammy stickers and signs as they claim the politicians are “fuelling genocide”.

Footage shared by the charity on Saturday (2 August) shows activists giving Westminster station “a rebrand for Gaza”, as protesters install “Wanted” posters for the prime minister and the foreign secretary.

“Wanted posters and stickers of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy are all over the station, and tube carriages because they’re fuelling the genocide in Gaza,” the group explained on social media.

Greenpeace UK called on the government to “stop selling weapons to Israel”.

On Tuesday (29 July), Sir Keir said the UK will recognise a Palestinian state in September – unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza and takes steps toward long-term peace.