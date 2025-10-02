Video: Greta Thunberg detained by Israeli forces after Gaza aid vessel intercepted

This is the moment Greta Thunberg is detained by Israeli military after the Gaza aid vessel she was travelling on was intercepted by officers.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening (1 October) that Israeli forces had boarded three of its vessels.

Israel’s foreign ministry later posted a clip on X of Thunberg being detained and said that “Greta and her friends are safe and healthy”

Israeli forces have stopped 14 boats carrying aid to Gaza, however 23 boats continue to sail onwards.