Greta Thunberg accuses Israel of ‘kidnap’ while carrying aid for Gaza

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has accused Israel of “kidnapping” her and 11 others aboard the British-flagged yacht Madleen in international waters, according to a video released by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC).

The FFC-operated vessel had aimed to deliver symbolic aid – including baby formula and rice – to Gaza on Monday, intending to highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Thunberg appealed for urgent international support, stating, “I urge all my friends, family, and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible”.

The FFC said on Telegram that the boat was boarded overnight before reaching shore, later confirmed by Israel’s foreign ministry.