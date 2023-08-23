Rudy Giuliani called his arrest an “attack on the American people” outside Fulton County Jail in Atlanta where he surrendered to law enforcement for his part in the alleged 2020 election interference plot.

The former New York City mayor gave an awkward laugh when asked if he regretted his long working relationship with Mr Trump.

Asked if he regretted “attaching his name” to Mr Trump and his efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election, the former New York mayor replied: “Do I what? I am very very honoured to be involved in this case because this case is a fight for our way of life.”

Mr Giuliani is one of 19 defendants charged in the sweeping RICO case and given a deadline of midday on Friday 25 August to surrender to authorities in Fulton County to be arrested on the charges.