Gwyneth Paltrow appears in unusual Coldplay kiss-cam scandal response from Astronomer

Gwyneth Paltrow has made an unusual appearance in a video response from Astronomer after their CEO and head of HR were caught canoodling at a Coldplay concert causing an 'affair' scandal.

Paltrow, who is the ex-wife of Coldplay front-man Chris Martin, addresses questions in the tongue in cheek video that the business has received in the last week relating to the scandal by reeling off facts about the business instead.

Astronomer's CEO Andy Byron and Head of HR Kristin Cabot, who have now both resigned, were panned to on the jumbotron 'kiss cam' and immediately hid from the camera.

Chris Martin called it out at the time saying, "Either they're having an affair or their just really shy."