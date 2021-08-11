A helicopter has crashed onto a street near Chicago Executive Airport.

The crash occurred in Prospect Heights near Apple Drive south of Palatine Road, shortly after takeoff.

Prospect Heights police said they received a call about the crash at about 6:39 a.m.

Footage has emerged of the chopper on its side on the street with its tail visibly bent backwards.

A section of a nearby post appears to be among the debris scattered across the road.

The pilot and his sole occupant remained on the scene as authorities arrived before being transported to a hospital with minor injuries.