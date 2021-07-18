CCTV footage has captured the moment locals narrowly escape from mudslide in the province of Rize in Turkey.

In Muradiye town in central Rize, a 2-storey house collapsed as a result of a landslide.

Dozens of search and rescue workers are looking for people reported missing in two villages of Güneysu and Muradiye, where houses were buried under debris.

While some roads in Rize have been closed due to the heavy rainfall, nearly 100 villages have been affected by the flood and agricultural fields have been damaged.