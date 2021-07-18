Catalan firefighters have been battling a wildfire in the national park of Cap Creus in Girona, roughly two hours away from Barcelona.

Crews are using six aircraft to pour water onto the flames as well as nearly 100 crews tackling the blaze on the ground.

More than 300 people were forced to evacuate their homes as the fire tore through at least 400 hectares of forest and scrubland.

The area is a natural paradise attracting many tourists, especially during the peak summer season.

Police think the fire was caused by a discarded cigarette.