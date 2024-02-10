Hungary’s first woman president Katalin Novak resigned on Saturday amid public outcry over a pardon she granted to a man convicted as an accomplice in a child sexual abuse case.

Ms Novák announced in a message televised on Saturday 10 February 2024 that she would step down from the presidency after being elected in 2022.

She announced her decision a week after it was revealed that she had pardoned a man jailed for forcing children to retract sexual abuse claims against a director of a state-run children's home.

“I issued a pardon that caused bewilderment and unrest for many people,” Novák apologised. “I made a mistake.”