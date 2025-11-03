Illinois governor tells teachers union Trump can ‘f*** all the way off’

Illinois governor JB Pritzker unleashed a profanity-laced attack on President Donald Trump and his Republican allies during a speech last month before the state’s largest teachers union.

“I’m sorry to be vulgar, but Donald Trump and his cronies can f*** all the way off,” Pritzker said, drawing a standing ovation from the Illinois Federation of Teachers convention audience in Rosemont on October 19.

Video of the outburst began circulating on social media on Sunday, again focusing attention on the Democrat governor and potential 2028 presidential hopeful’s fiery criticism of Trump administration education policies.

“President Trump and his bootlickers have gutted the US Department of Education from the inside,” Pritzker said. “Instead of helping to improve math and reading scores like you all are doing and supporting our educators, they’re making it harder for students to get ahead.”