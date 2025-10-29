Injured butterfly takes to the skies again after successful wing transplant

A butterfly with a broken wing is able to fly again after undergoing a successful wing transplant.

Sweet Briar Nature Center in Smithtown, New York were approached by a member of the public who found the injured insect.

Once the replacement wing - which was taken from a butterfly which had died - was attached, the monarch butterfly was able to continue its migration path down to Mexico.

In a post to Instagram, Sweet Briar said, "This tiny traveler now has a second chance at life, and at completing its incredible journey."