A group of Syrians injured during the war have formed an inspirational wheelchair basketball team.

The team, which has 15 members, said they felt “marginalised,” so decided to form a “community” around those who had been injured to break the feeling of isolation.

“We tried to establish something that will enable us to go out of the houses we stay in, to leave the atmosphere we are in,” one of the players said.

The team, formed in January, hopes to compete in international competitions in the future.