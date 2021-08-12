Jacidna Ardern: New Zealand borders to remain closed until New Year

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced her plan to keep the country’s borders closed until at least the end of 2021, in a bid to keep Covid-19 outside of the nation as best as possible.

New Zealand plans to allow quarantine-free entry to vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries from early 2022, she said in a speech on Thursday (12 August).

The country has so far fared better than most when dealing with the pandemic, which has largely been down to their strict border policy and isolating cases when they do arise.