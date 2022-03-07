James O’Brien tears apart Priti Patel’s Ukraine refugee policy

James O’Brien has laid into Priti Patel for hers and the government’s handling of the Ukraine refugee crisis.

Hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers are fleeing the country as a result of Russia’s invasion, and LBC’s O’Brien is not happy about the home secretary’s refugee policy.

UK ministers have been slammed for allegedly only issuing 50 visas for migrants, as millions more are expected to flee Ukraine as the war continues.

