Jan 6 mob chant 'Pence has betrayed the United States' in shocking footage

Unsettling footage showing a mob at the US capitol shouting "Mike Pence has betrayed the United States" was shown to the House Select Committee on Thursday (16 June) during an investigation into January 6.

The committee was shown a tweet written by Donald Trump accusing the vice president of not having "courage" as the insurrection was underway at the Capitol.

This video shows rioters calling Mr Pence a "traitor" and saying that he "betrayed" the US for not rejecting "any fraudulent electoral votes".

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.