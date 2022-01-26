Jacinda Ardern ‘not worried’ after car chase by anti-vaxx protesters

Jacinda Ardern has said she was “at no point worried” about her safety after her van was chased and forced onto a curb by anti-vaccination protesters.

Footage of the incident has been shared on social media in recent days, showing demonstrators shouting anti-vaxx slogans at her vehicle before forcing it to mount the pavement.

The prime minister of New Zealand has since shrugged off the unpleasant experience.

“At no point was I worried about my safety or the safety of anyone that was with me,” Ms Ardern said.

