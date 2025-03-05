Bored already? JD Vance caught on hot mic complaining about length of Trump’s address

JD Vance was caught on a hot mic lamenting the length of Donald Trump’s upcoming address to Congress.

The president is set to make his first speech to lawmakers since his return to office. The event is expected to last 90 minutes.

Vice President Vance could be seen greeting House Speaker Mike Johnson before telling him, “By the way, I think the speech is going to be great. But I don’t know how you do this for 90 minutes.”

Johnson, pushing down the microphone, responded, “The hardest thing was doing it during Biden, when his speech was a stupid campaign speech.”