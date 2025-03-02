JD Vance protesters line the streets of Vermont as the vice president takes a ski holiday following his clash with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Footage filmed by local residents captures protesters lining Route 100 in Waitsfield on Saturday (1 March). They can be heard cheering and can be seen holding anti-Donald Trump signs.

The protests follow an unprecedented clash between Mr Zelensky and the US president and vice president at the Oval Office on Friday (28 February), where they accused the Ukraine president of being “disrespectful”.