TV host storms off own show over Israel and Charlie Kirk row with co-stars

A TV host stormed off her own show during a heated row over conspiracy theories about Israel’s involvement in the death of Charlie Kirk.

On Monday’s (22 September) episode of Her Take, Jillian Michaels grew frustrated with co-host Ana Kasparian, who said that whilst she doesn’t believe Israel killed the conservative political commentator, she had a “problem with Netanyahu exploiting an assassination in this country for his own political means and purposes”.

As Kasparian called Netanyahu a “bad guy”, Michaels interjected: “I don't know how every show ends being about, 'How do we bash Israel?' This is not for me.”

Taking off her mic and walking off the set, Michaels said that whilst she thinks her fellow hosts are “great”, she “fundamentally disagrees on everything” with them.