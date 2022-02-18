Jimmy Carr gig attendee and protesting traveller clash ahead of comedian’s show

An Irish traveller clashed with a man attending Jimmy Carr’s most recent gig following the comedian’s Holocaust comments during his Netflix special.

The comedian was accused of being racist after he joked that the death of thousands of gypsies was a “positive” of the Nazi Holocaust in his Netflix show His Dark Material.

Video footage shows a protestor and lorry driver clashing ahead of Carr’s comedy show in Cambridge last night (Thursday).

The tense clash came as around 50 protestors descended on Cambridge Corn Exchange ahead of Carr’s sold-out gig.

