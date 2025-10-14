Josh O’Connor on navigating his role as an art thief in The Mastermind

“There's lots of things I didn't like about James. But you can't see it like that when you're playing a character,” Josh O’Connor told The Independent at the UK premiere of The Mastermind.

O’Connor stars as James Blaine, an ambitious art thief, in the film set in 1970s Massachusetts and written and directed by Kelly Reichardt.

“With any character, you start off by just believing that what they're doing is just right. And, and then let, let the script unfold,” he added.