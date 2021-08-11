Julian Assange’s partner seeks an end to the "nightmare" of "threats and intimidation" as the US government wins the latest round in its High Court bid to extradite the WikiLeaks founder on espionage charges.

Stella Moris, who has two children with Assange, spoke outside the Royal Courts of Justice after a preliminary hearing as part of the US government’s challenge to a decision by a British judge in January not to extradite him.

Lord Justice Holroyde today ruled in favour of the US authorities, allowing them to expand their arguments for the main appeal, which will take place in October.