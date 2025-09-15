Underfire FBI Director Kash Patel has bragged about how quickly his FBI caught the Charlie Kirk murder suspect who was turned in by a family friend.

Patel appeared on Fox News on Monday, 15 September, to respond to the backlash he has been receiving on his handling of the investigation into the right-wing influencer’s murder on Wednesday, 10 September.

During the interview, Patel compared his investigation to the manhunts for Luigi Mangione and the Boston Bombers, which each took 5 days. The FBI Director then stated, "We apprehended our suspect in 33 hours because we were transparent and open,".

However, Patel neglected to mention that the suspect of the shooting, Tyler Robinson, was only captured because of a tip-off from a family friend.