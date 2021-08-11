Kathy Hochul says she is "not close to Governor Andrew Cuomo” as she distances herself from his "toxic" administration.

The next governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, will be stepping up into her new role after New York's Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation following a string of sexual harassment allegations.

“It has not been a secret that I have not been close and I have not been associated with the current administration,” she said.

Hochul is set to become the state's first female Governor after serving as the former lieutenant governor of the state for the past six years.