Far-right commentator Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia after boasting about breaching strict quarantine rules.

She went into hotel quarantine in Sydney after arriving in the country to take part in the reality show Big Brother VIP. But she reportedly said in an Instagram live video that she was planning to taunt guards and open the door of her hotel room naked and without wearing a mask.

The Australian government subsequently cancelled her visa and she was sacked from the show.

Australia’s home affairs minister Karen Andrews called Ms Hopkins’ behaviour “shameful” and “a slap in the face for all those Australians who are currently in lockdown”.