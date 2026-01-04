Keir Starmer addresses his ‘historical unpopularity’

In a candid interview with BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed his “historical unpopularity”, acknowledging record-low approval ratings while insisting he remains focused on long-term goals.

Starmer described the criticism as part of the challenges of governing during economic pressures and complex global issues, including Labour’s response to international crises.

Despite polls showing widespread voter dissatisfaction, he emphasised that stability and decisive action are more important than short-term popularity.

Starmer also reaffirmed his confidence in remaining Prime Minister “this time next year”, framing leadership as a test of results rather than immediate public approval.