Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced a statewide mask mandate in schools after describing the explosion of COVID cases as “alarming”. “We cannot keep our kids in school if we’re unwilling to put on a mask,” Beshear said.

The governor issued the executive order requiring masks in all pre-K through 12th-grade school settings, both public and private. It will also apply to all teachers, students, staff and school visitors.

“Sending unvaccinated children to sit in a full classroom is like sending them to a chickenpox party,”

“Except instead of chickenpox, it’s the third leading cause of death in America” the Governor added.