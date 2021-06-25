Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin, 45, was found guilty by a jury in April of second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee into Mr Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as he begged for his life.

The sentence is ten years more than the average sentence for the crime, but significantly less than Mr Floyd’s family had asked for.

It came after the court heard from Chauvin for the first time, as well as members of Mr Floyd’s family, who gave emotional victim impact statements.