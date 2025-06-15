Random man tries to snatch teenage girl from train station

A man tried to kidnap a teenage girl outside a train station in Liverpool, shocking CCTV footage shows.

Osman Moalem, 25, of Brookdale, Widnes, was jailed for 27 months on Friday, 13 June, at Liverpool Crown Court after he was found guilty of attempted kidnap.

The court heard how on 28 October 2024, the 19-year-old student was waiting for friends outside Liverpool Lime Street station when Moalem reached out to her and said something she didn’t understand, so she stepped back and he turned away.

He then turned around and tried to drag her away.

An elderly couple came to her aid and threatened to call the police, but Moalem was undeterred and smirked as he attempted to drag the victim away.

Station security alerted British Transport Police officers, who arrested Maolem minutes later.