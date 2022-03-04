Russian convoy approaches Kyiv, satellite images reveal

Maxar Techologies has released video of high-resolution 3D satellite imagery showing a Russian military convoy making a slow advance towards Kyiv.

The huge Russian column advancing on Kyiv remains stalled outside the Ukraine capital and has made “little discernible progress in over three days”, the UK Ministry of Defence said.

The armoured column threatening Kyiv is bogged down around 30km (19 miles) from the centre of the city.

