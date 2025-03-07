Kyle Clifford’s movements on day he killed three women filmed on CCTV

Triple killer Kyle Clifford's movements before he killed three women from the same family last year were filmed on CCTV.

The 26-year-old was found guilty on Thursday, 6 March, of raping Louise Hunt, 25, in a “violent, sexual act of spite” after she ended their 18-month relationship.

He had previously admitted to stabbing Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, and killing her daughters Louise and Hannah Hunt in the crossbow attack at the family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, in July 2024 but denied raping his former partner.

Clifford was tried in his absence at Cambridge Crown Court after refusing to leave his cell at HMP Belmarsh, the court was told.