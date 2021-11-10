The ringtone of Judge Bruce Schroeder was revealed to be God Bless The USA by Lee Greenwood - a song that has been heavily used at rallies headlined by former President Donald Trump.

Judge Bruce Schroeder is presiding over the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The 18-year-old is facing five charges including homicide and minor in possession of a weapon for shooting dead two people and injuring another during protests in August 2020.

As Mr Rittenhouse’s trial was returning from lunch, the judge’s phone rang to the tune of the patriotic anthem.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.