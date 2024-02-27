A group of teenagers believed from the Chicago area broke into a luxury car dealership in Wisconsin and drove off with nine vehicles worth more than a half-million dollars, police said.

The heist at a Jaguar-Land Rover in Waukesha on Sunday 18 February was captured on CCTV camera footage that shows nine masked suspects dressed all in black filing into the dealership before each drives off in a car.

After breaking into the dealership at about 6:00am, police said the suspects found where the business stored the keys to its cars and activated the key fobs to find the cars before driving away in them.

Six of the nine stolen vehicles, all believed to be Land Rovers and worth more than $583,000 in total, have been recovered.