Mother of teen shot by LAPD describes moment her daughter died in her arms

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was hugging her mother and praying in a dressing room when she was fatally struck by a stray LAPD bullet, the girl’s mother has said.

Soledad Peralta sobbed as she spoke in Spanish at a news conference outside LAPD headquarters on Tuesday.

Ms Peralta and her daughter were Christmas shopping at a Burlington store when a man began attacking people. It is thought Valentina was struck by a stray bullet fired by LAPD officers as they apprehended the suspect.

“She died in my arms,” she said, distraught. “I couldn’t do anything.”

