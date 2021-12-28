Bodycam footage shows police fatally shoot 14-year-old girl in department store

The Los Angeles Police Department has released bodycam footage of the moments leading up to an innocent teenager being fatally shot as officers opened fire on a suspect.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, was in the changing room at a department store in North Hollywood on 23 December, when a bullet struck her through a drywall.

It is believed the bullet was discharged by an officer who had been firing at Daniel Elena Lopez.

Bodycam footage shows the LAPD responding to reports that Lopez was attacking people in the store, before he was shot and killed at the scene.

